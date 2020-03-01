Stolen ambulance driver taken into custody after police chase

PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A wild police chase in Philadelphia Friday night after a man takes off in an ambulance, evading police officers for more than an hour.

As Eyewitness News first reported Friday night, it all started shortly after 9 p.m. when medics were called to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man shirtless and wearing boxer shorts.

Officials say he became combative, got inside the the ambulance and took off. An officer arrived and fired shots, striking the man three times. The man continued driving, hitting several patrol cars and a tow truck.

Eventually the ambulance lost both front tires, sending sparks flying. The pursuit continued until just after 10:30 then the driver was taken into custody without incident.

“During that time we know he struck at least two other police vehicles but we believe his actions caused an accident of a civilian vehicle. Not sure if he struck that vehicle but we know that he caused it. And then ultimately ended here where the vehicle came to rest,” Sekou Kinebrew with the Philadelphia Police said.

Police haven’t released the name of the man involved in the incident. No word on his condition, but officials say he was transported to a local hospital.

There’s no word on any charges.