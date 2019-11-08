Stocking up on snow supplies

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s getting colder outside which means the precipitation will soon start to change from rain to sleet to snow in some areas.

PennDOT District 4 has launched its incident command center in Dunmore, monitoring the storm as it comes in our area tonight into tomorrow. While PennDOT officials are monitoring the cameras inside the command center, crews are out treating the roads plus people in our area are starting to stock up on everything for this winter season.

“We heard the weather forecast so we want to be prepared,” John Bendick of Clarks Summit said.

Bendick stopped by the Dalton Do It Center to pick up a shovel, sweepers, and some salt.

“So we need that for the appending snow. Yeah, first time, yeah,” Bendick said.

The owners of the hardware store aggressively started to stock their shelves just hours before rain transitions to ice and possibly snow in the area.

“We’ve had all the shovels and ice melt for couple of months now, but we waited a little long this time so we’re hustling around today making sure is right,” owner Scott Lacoe said.

Lacoe says the storm has customers stocking up on salt more than anything.

“Something like this, we’ll sell a few hundred bags. Just because people maybe don’t have any left from last year,” Lacoe said.

“It’s raining during the day and the temperatures are above freezing and then overnight it freezes. That’s when you’re getting that freezing rain on the ground and the black ice that is out there as well,” PennDOT District 4 spokesman James May said.

May says crews are also stocking up. They’ll be out all night treating the roads to what they call a passable state of condition.

“This transition in fluctuation’s really important to make sure you’re very, very cautious when you’re driving,” May said.

Now motorists can use PennDOT’s 511PA app or website to monitor roadways and snowplows. Talking snowplows, PennDOT says they have enough operators to get the job done this season, but are in need of snowplow operators and diesel mechanics.