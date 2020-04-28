Stimulus check update

Coronovirus En Espanol Link

(WBRE/WYOU) — More than half of everyone eligible for a coronavirus relief payment has received their stimulus money so far.

88 million payments for coronavirus relief have gone out to those in need. That’s more than half the payments the IRS and the Treasury Department expect to distribute.

There have been a few bumps and glitches with websites crashing, but Treasury officials say the stimulus checks are on the way.

If you’re eligible for a stimulus check, but have not received the money, you can go to irs.gov to check the status of your money.

