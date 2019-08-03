Stimulant use on rise in Pennsylvania

(WBRE/WYOU) — With Pennsylvania’s opioid overdose numbers down, it appears a new epidemic could be on the rise.

The state is now seeing a surge in stimulant use, particularly cocaine and methamphetamine. Overdoses involving those drugs are leading some counties to actually report a preliminary rise in overdose deaths so far in 2019.

“We are using data and evidence-based practices to guide decisions, that were once based on philosophies. All of these efforts are focused on preventing another epidemic from taking the lives of far too many Pennsylvanians,” Jennifer Smith, Secretary for PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs said.

The department of drug and alcohol programs will be hosting a symposium in November to try to come up with the best ways to deal with the rise in stimulant use.