STEM Discovery Day at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may be the weekend, but for some kids in Luzerne County, school was in session.

On Saturday, future scientists and mathematicians were able to get a head start on learning about science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM and how it relates to the world we live in.

“Yeah, it has been very fun,” Wyoming Area seventh-grader Torin Smith said.

It’s true. You learn something new every day and for at least 200 elementary and middle school-aged children, Saturday was a day of absorbing as much STEM knowledge as possible.

“This is part of Wilkes’ commitment to the community,” said Amjad Nazzal, associate professor of physics at Wilkes University.

Youngsters made their way through classrooms at Wilkes University exploring fields of biology, mathematics, physics, chemistry, and earth and environmental sciences all during STEM Discovery Day.

These kids are learning everything from electricity to magnetism, the law of physics, just like how a ball starts out yellow and turns to blue.

“They’re not intrigued by numbers and mathematics and the actual complicated stuff going on, so what we want to do is show them the fun side of science. When they see colors and they get to put their hands in something and they see lightning flashing, they think it’s really cool and that helps to motivate them to want to start learning these sciences,” said Alex Delguercio, senior electrical engineering student at Wilkes University said.

“We’ve been learning about physics. We learned about planetarians and we’re doing water filters right now,” Smith said.

STEM Discovery Day is intended to show that science is fun while hopefully steering youngsters to a career in a STEM field.

“We know that there is a crisis. We know that kids don’t want to pursue these fields because they think it’s difficult, it’s hard to study at the college level, it’s hard to succeed and like I said, it’s all misconception,” Nazzal said.

Professors and students at Wilkes University say it’s crucial to prepare the youth now so they’re ready to take on the future.

“They’re the ones who are going to be controlling this country someday, coming up with the solutions to improving our lives,” Delguercio said.

“It’s very important,” Smith said.

Additional labs included fun with plants, research with invertebrate animals and learning about fractals.