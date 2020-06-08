Steamtown National Historic Site cancels all summer train excursions

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Monday, the Steamtown National Historic Site announced the cancellation of all planned railroad passenger excursions through September 30, 2020.

According to the release, this decision comes as a safety precaution for visitors, staff , volunteers and destination partners.

“With the lead time needed to perform maintenance on our historic locomotives and vintage passenger cars that was not able to be completed this spring, the postponed mandatory recertification training for our train crews, and concerns regarding the practicality of implementing CDC, state and local guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigations both on the trains and at the destination stations, all dictated making this difficult decision,” said William Fischer, partnerships coordinator at Steamtown National Historic Site.

The Steamtown National Historic Site remains closed for the time being.

For updates and more information regarding the park opening and the status of fall and holiday excursions, click here.