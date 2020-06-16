Coronavirus

Steamtown Marathon canceled for 2020

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 25th annual Steamtown Marathon canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Race director Bill King made the announcement Monday. In a release, he said the many unknowns kept the race from going on as planned. Lackawanna moving into green phase did not guarantee a race because of the limit on gatherings over 250 people.

The runners were notified and are encouraged to donate the entry fee to Saint Joseph’s Center. King said the next race is scheduled for October 10, 2021.

