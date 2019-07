The world’s largest steam locomotive is chugging its way from Chicago to Wyoming.

Here it is, Big Boy! This large locomotive is 133 feet long and weighs over one million pounds. It’s just one of 25 steam engines built by Union Pacific in the 1940s.

Now, it’s on its way to Wyoming in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad. There is a Big Boy on display at Steamtown.