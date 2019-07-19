Staying safe during the heatwave

(WBRE/WYOU) — Your health and safety is critical during the extreme heat. The American Red Cross has steps you can follow to stay safe.
- Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.
- Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing – avoid dark colors that absorb the sun’s rays.
- Stay indoors if there is air conditioning.
- Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.
- Check on family, friends, neighbors who do not have air conditioning.