Keep WBRE!

Staying safe during the heatwave

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Your health and safety is critical during the extreme heat. The American Red Cross has steps you can follow to stay safe.

  • Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.
  • Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
  • Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing – avoid dark colors that absorb the sun’s rays.
  • Stay indoors if there is air conditioning.
  • Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.
  • Check on family, friends, neighbors who do not have air conditioning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos