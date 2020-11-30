Staying protected through Cyber Monday deals, beyond

Millions of Pennsylvanians have been eyeing down today since before they heard the terms ‘novel Coronavirus’ and ‘COVID-19.’ Those took blows at what was already a downward trend of in-person, Black Friday shopping, with the ease of purchases on the web come risks.

Amazon, Target and other major retailer’s customer carts will stack high before checkout. The goal? To complete those transactions as safely as possible.

Scams have already gone out by e-mail, text and search engines. President of Information Networks Associates Inc., John Sancenito, says cyber security is about four times more prevalent than ever.

“We’re doing things that we would not normally be doing. We’re taking advantage of the online sales and the cyber criminals are taking advantage of that,” he said, also heavily suggesting using credit cards for online purchases. “If you pay by debit card, they have more access to your bank account information and also, there’s a less lengthy time frame to which you can actively report fraud.”

According to the popular tech site, tomsguide.com, here are a few helpful reminders for making sure to get the most out of your Cyber Monday experience with minimal worry about information piracy.

-Shop from a secure computer with a secure connection.

-Use trusted vendors and double check the URL at the top of the page.

-Even though today is the big day, there’s still time to make a plan and decisively cut through the extras on all the sites you know you want to shop.

And critically important? Make sure you are using strong, various passwords on accounts and be sure to check your bank statements records frequently through the holidays and beyond.