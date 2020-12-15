HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The expected major snowfall presents challenges to first responders who may need to answer emergency calls. But they say the public can help them keep everyone safe during the storm.

Snow or no snow, first responders say they always answer the call for help. Eyewitness News spoke to firefighters who point out that when it comes down to it, we really are all in this together.







Firefighters from the West Hazleton Fire Department say preparations can head off a lot of problems down the road, especially during a snowstorm.

“The pandemic has taught us a lot of things. Panic shopping is not the way to go. Make sure you have provisions at home in case you do have power outages,” said Scott Herring, West Hazleton Fire Department EMA.

Herring has been a first responder for 35 years. He’s seen a lot in those years, including folks forgetting to do the things that could mean the difference between life and death.

“Make sure if there is a medical emergency that might occur at the house, the sidewalk area clear. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors are working, your air intakes for heating and ventilation systems are clear,” Herring said.

And West Hazleton Mayor John Chura urges residents to act safely.

“Number one is to follow the snow ban, follow the signs on the streets, move their cars where they need to be moved. The street department can plow the streets and these guys, can get out. Make sure roads are clear for fire department and ambulances,” Mayor Chura said.

Firefighters at the Hazle Township Fire Department are also getting ready for the snowstorm. They urge residents to check out the fire hydrants in their neighborhoods.

“If you have a fire hydrant near your home, try to clear it. We ask for three feet all the way around. It helps firefighters quickly establish a water supply so we can quickly and effectively extinguish the fire at your homes,” said Michael Cicioni with the Hazle Township Fire Department.

Firefighters say a lot of it comes to using common sense. Many area fire departments have websites or social media pages where you can find safety tips and advice on a wide range of topics.