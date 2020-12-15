Stay safe during the snow storm with these fire safety tips

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The expected major snowfall presents challenges to first responders who may need to answer emergency calls. But they say the public can help them keep everyone safe during the storm.

Snow or no snow, first responders say they always answer the call for help. Eyewitness News spoke to firefighters who point out that when it comes down to it, we really are all in this together.

Firefighters from the West Hazleton Fire Department say preparations can head off a lot of problems down the road, especially during a snowstorm.

“The pandemic has taught us a lot of things. Panic shopping is not the way to go. Make sure you have provisions at home in case you do have power outages,” said Scott Herring, West Hazleton Fire Department EMA.

Herring has been a first responder for 35 years. He’s seen a lot in those years, including folks forgetting to do the things that could mean the difference between life and death. 

“Make sure if there is a medical emergency that might occur at the house, the sidewalk area clear. Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors are working, your air intakes for heating and ventilation systems are clear,” Herring said.

And West Hazleton Mayor John Chura urges residents to act safely.

“Number one is to follow the snow ban, follow the signs on the streets, move their cars where they need to be moved. The street department can plow the streets and these guys, can get out. Make sure roads are clear for fire department and ambulances,” Mayor Chura said.

Firefighters at the Hazle Township Fire Department are also getting ready for the snowstorm. They urge residents to check out the fire hydrants in their neighborhoods. 

“If you have a fire hydrant near your home, try to clear it. We ask for three feet all the way around. It helps firefighters quickly establish a water supply so we can quickly and effectively extinguish the fire at your homes,” said Michael Cicioni with the Hazle Township Fire Department.

Firefighters say a lot of it comes to using common sense. Many area fire departments have websites or social media pages where you can find safety tips and advice on a wide range of topics. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos