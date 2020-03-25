Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Martz Trailways halts buses to NYC and Philadelphia for two weeks

Martz Driver Shortage 5:30 pm

“Stay at Home” order extended to Lehigh and Northampton counties

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have expanded the ‘stay at home’ order to Lehigh and Northampton counties, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 10 counties.

The order now includes Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties. The amended orders take effect at 8:00 PM Wednesday, and will continue until April 6, 2020.

Residents may only leave their homes for allowable activities and essential travel.

At this time, law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos