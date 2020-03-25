“Stay at Home” order extended to Lehigh and Northampton counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have expanded the ‘stay at home’ order to Lehigh and Northampton counties, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 10 counties.

The order now includes Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties. The amended orders take effect at 8:00 PM Wednesday, and will continue until April 6, 2020.

Residents may only leave their homes for allowable activities and essential travel.

At this time, law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement.