Stay at Home order expands, Pennsylvanians find ways around to help

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With growing numbers come more preventative measures, specifically the expanding stay at home order.

Questions still surround the order, including within the order’s boundaries from some who help others. 19 counties across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania now have orders from the state to lock down outside of essential personal business.

“What we’re looking for is a consistent plateauing and then an eventual decrease in the number of new cases that we’re seeing,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a Friday afternoon news conference.

An attempt to flatten the curve of the spread, but what does that mean? After Luzerne County was included in the order, county manager Dave Pedri made the analogy of a traffic light to residents.

“We were in green for a long time. These past couple of weeks we’ve been in amber, telling us to slow down,” he said. “We are now at the point where we hit the red light. It means to stop,” he said.

He added how we respond to these orders directly affects the welfare of residents and businesses in the county.

Many, under the guidelines of the order, will be allowed to continue much needed work in our communities. 19-year-old Plymouth borough councilman Alec Ryncavage is working with a local church and the Weinberg CEO Foodbank in these trying times.

“We’re wearing gloves, we’re wearing protective gear. We’re leaving it six feet away from them,” noted Ryncavage. “They have to go and get it but it’s all necessary to play a part in the larger picture.”

The Max Harper Foundation continues its mission of making sure mothers with varying needs get essential supplies, but with even more precautions now.

“I’ve been working from home most of the day and going out later in the evening and delivering on through 3 or 4 a.m. most nights,” said founder Sarah Kozloski. “The reason I’m doing that is to have less interaction with people in general. That’s what this is all about.”

