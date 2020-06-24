Statue removal ordinance in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some statues have been a subject of controversy across the nation amid continued calls for racial justice.

In Wilkes-Barre, the Christopher Columbus statue was the target of vandalism twice. Another Columbus statue stands in the city of Hazleton.

The mayor wants to get ahead of the movement with a new ordinance. Wednesday night Hazleton City Council will hear the first of three readings for an ordinance regarding statues.

Mayor Jeff Cusat is requesting the council to approve a procedure that people would follow to get a statue in the city removed.

It applies to any statue or monument more than 20 years old. If someone wants to remove a statue or monument the ordinance requires them to get individual notarized signatures from 75 percent of the population before they can request a hearing.

That’s about 25,000 signatures. City council would then review and vote on the decision.

“I figured we’d get in front of it and put a process in place. We’re not telling you it can’t be done. We’re telling you if you’re requesting it this is what needs to be done,” Cusat said.

