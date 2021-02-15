Statewide turnpike vehicle restrictions ahead of icy, wintry weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT is heeding winter weather advisories and ice storm warnings and has placed vehicle restrictions starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will be placed on the entire length of Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike’s mainline) and all extensions, including Interstate 476.
Vehicles not permitted in Tier 1 restrictions include:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)
- Motorcycles
PennDOT cautions if conditions worsen, further speed restrictions will be released and Eyewitness News will provide updates to this post.