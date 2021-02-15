Statewide turnpike vehicle restrictions ahead of icy, wintry weather

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT is heeding winter weather advisories and ice storm warnings and has placed vehicle restrictions starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will be placed on the entire length of Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike’s mainline) and all extensions, including Interstate 476.

Vehicles not permitted in Tier 1 restrictions include:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)
  • Motorcycles

PennDOT cautions if conditions worsen, further speed restrictions will be released and Eyewitness News will provide updates to this post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos