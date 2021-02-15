Statewide turnpike vehicle restrictions ahead of icy, wintry weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT is heeding winter weather advisories and ice storm warnings and has placed vehicle restrictions starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will be placed on the entire length of Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike’s mainline) and all extensions, including Interstate 476.

Vehicles not permitted in Tier 1 restrictions include:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)

Motorcycles

PennDOT cautions if conditions worsen, further speed restrictions will be released and Eyewitness News will provide updates to this post.