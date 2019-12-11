State Trooper Shot in Tioga County

NELSON TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: It was reported earlier that the trooper who was shot underwent surgery. State police say he did not need surgery.

—————————————————————————————————————

There’s a tense and violent situation in the community of Nelson Township, Tioga County.

A state trooper is in stable condition Tuesday night after being shot during a wellness check at home. This situation is occurring on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, several miles east of the community of Elkland and about 20 miles south of the New York state border.

Investigators say it began around 12:30 p.m. when troopers were dispatched to do a welfare check on an individual at a home on Barney Hill Road. That individual allegedly opened fire on the troopers.

One trooper was struck and was flown out. His condition is unknown. A second state trooper is being treated for a broken leg suffered when he was trying to take cover during the gunfire.

State troopers have the area sealed off and are warning people to stay away from the area. The names of the troopers who were injured have not been released. Neither has the name of the suspect.