State Senators ask for an investigation into the decision to close Polk and White Haven State Centers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bipartisan group of state Senators has called on Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer to investigate the process that led to the announced closing of the Polk State Center and the White Haven State Center.

In a letter addressed to Inspector General Senators Scott Hutchinson (R-21), Michele Brooks (R-50), Lisa Baker (R-20) and John Yudichak (D-14) raised their concerns over the Department of Human Services alleged lack of consultation with any residents, family members or employees of those centers prior to their decision to close the centers.

The Senators also question a potential conflict of interest between the Department’s Director of the Bureau of State Operated Facilities, who was directly involved in the decision to close Polk and White Haven and the Selinsgrove State Center Director, one of two centers to remain open.