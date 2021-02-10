State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski appointed to COVID-19 task force

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The state’s newly formed COVID-19 joint task force made up of lawmakers includes Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski (D) of the 114th District.

“The task force is something that’s designed to streamline a better focus on issues of importance regarding this ongoing COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort. We need to take extra steps as we work to distribute an unprecedented number of vaccines, while facing continuing challenges like the vaccine supply,” said Rep. Kosierowski.

Kosierowski says she is stepping into the role with hopes of addressing the widespread confusion and frustration Pennsylvanians say they are experiencing about vaccine availability.

“Our residents should see all vaccination efforts transparently and have access to the clear communication about those efforts,” said Kosierowski.

Kosierowski is a Lackawanna County native with a background in healthcare. She comes with over 25 years of experience as a registered nurse.

“I think my working experience and the background in nursing was taken into consideration why I was asked to be on this task force,” said Kosierowski.

Kosierowski will work alongside Democrats and Republicans on this bipartisan effort.

“At this point our primary goal is to represent the views of our colleagues and their constituents, for better collaboration across Pennsylvania,” said Kosierowski.

Kosierowski joins the following members on the task force: co-chairs Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield; for the Senate Democratic Caucus, state Sen. Art Haywood; for the Senate Republican Caucus, state Sen. Ryan Aument; and for the House Republican Caucus, state Rep. Tim O’Neal.