State police warn of new scam involving COVID-19 vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new warning from state police about a new COVID vaccine fraud scam circulating online.

According to state police, they claim to have vaccine supply. The con-artist offered to inject customers for hundreds of dollars each.

Then in February, three were arrested for an online fraud scheme pretending to sell vaccines. And just this month, Interpol announced the disruption of a fake COVID vaccine distribution network where at least 2,400 doses were smuggled.

State police warn to never pay for the vaccine and don’t give out personal information.