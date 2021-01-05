State Police warn of COVID-19 related scams

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police are sounding the alarm tonight about COVID-19 related scams. They’re receiving numerous calls about suspicious emails related to the coronavirus pandemic.
State troopers, at the Hazleton state police headquarters, tell Eyewitness News that scammers will go to any length to steal your money, including playing on COVID-19 related fears to lure in victims.
“People should always be aware of any kind of unsolicited mail they get. People asking for their personal information, especially seeking money,” said Trooper David Peters with PSP Hazleton.
Trooper Peters says that scammers have been using the promise of providing COVID-19 vaccinations to people sooner rather than later, hoping to steal their hard-earned money or their personal information.
“The scammers are moving forward on the vaccination, the rollout for the vaccination either through emails, unsolicited email with attachment, robocalls, even disinformation on social media regarding the rollout telling people if they subscribe or provide certain financial information or money they can get them on a waiting list,” Trooper Peters said.
Con artists are also using the same tactics regarding the second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.
“People trying to, ‘Hey if you provide us with this information, we’ll be able to get your check faster to you.’ There’s no need to do that. The IRS has your information if you file taxes or you qualify for stimulus checks via direct deposit or paper check or last time I believe in a debit card,” Trooper Peters said.
The state police offers this advice for people to help protect themselves:
- Don’t give money or personal information in exchange for special access to the vaccine
- Delete suspicious emails
- Contact the PA Dept. of Health or your healthcare provider for vaccine information
- As with any scam, if it sounds too good to be true… Then it’s probably is not true
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins CEO Jeff Barrett discusses challenges in preparing for upcoming AHL season
- Hundreds of gallons of fuel leak from home in Luzerne County
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Scranton School Board to discuss future of Bancroft Elementary School
- Leaders concerned as Trump supporters protest at US Capitol