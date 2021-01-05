State Police warn of COVID-19 related scams

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police are sounding the alarm tonight about COVID-19 related scams. They’re receiving numerous calls about suspicious emails related to the coronavirus pandemic.

State troopers, at the Hazleton state police headquarters, tell Eyewitness News that scammers will go to any length to steal your money, including playing on COVID-19 related fears to lure in victims.

“People should always be aware of any kind of unsolicited mail they get. People asking for their personal information, especially seeking money,” said Trooper David Peters with PSP Hazleton.

Trooper Peters says that scammers have been using the promise of providing COVID-19 vaccinations to people sooner rather than later, hoping to steal their hard-earned money or their personal information.

“The scammers are moving forward on the vaccination, the rollout for the vaccination either through emails, unsolicited email with attachment, robocalls, even disinformation on social media regarding the rollout telling people if they subscribe or provide certain financial information or money they can get them on a waiting list,” Trooper Peters said.

Con artists are also using the same tactics regarding the second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

“People trying to, ‘Hey if you provide us with this information, we’ll be able to get your check faster to you.’ There’s no need to do that. The IRS has your information if you file taxes or you qualify for stimulus checks via direct deposit or paper check or last time I believe in a debit card,” Trooper Peters said.

The state police offers this advice for people to help protect themselves: