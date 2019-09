SUGARLOAF TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police to hold press conference concerning the investigation into the disappearance of a Sugarloaf Township man today at 4 pm.

William Morse III was last seen on June 11, 2018, at his home on Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township. Eyewitness News will have live coverage on our website of the press conference with State Police officials today at 4 pm.