State Police: shooting involving officer under investigation

FORKSVILLE, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened Friday morning in Forksville.

According to the release, Pennsylvania State Police and the Sullivan County Sherrif’s Office were serving an arrest warrant to take the suspect into custody at the 500 Block of Cotts Road.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Police say there is no current threat to the surrounding area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Eyewitness News will release more information as it becomes available.