State Police Search for Armed Robber Dressed in Camouflage

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police in Hazleton are looking for a man who held up the Sunoco at 7018 Blue Ridge Trail in Dorrance Township Luzerne County.

According to State Police the man entered the store just before 9:30 Sunday morning. He showed the cashier a silver revolver in his front waistband and demanded money. He was dressed in camouflage with his face covered. He got away with $402.

The cashier told State Police he left on foot heading towards Interstate 81. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information contact State Police or 9-1-1.