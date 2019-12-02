Closings & Delays
State Police Search for Armed Robber Dressed in Camouflage

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police in Hazleton are looking for a man who held up the Sunoco at 7018 Blue Ridge Trail in Dorrance Township Luzerne County.

According to State Police the man entered the store just before 9:30 Sunday morning.  He showed the cashier a silver revolver in his front waistband and demanded money.  He was dressed in camouflage with his face covered.  He got away with $402. 

The cashier told State Police he left on foot heading towards Interstate 81.    He is considered armed and dangerous.  If you have any information contact State Police or 9-1-1.

