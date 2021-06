DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are still on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Northumberland County.

It happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. in Delaware Township along Route 44. Troopers will not yet confirm that the coroner has been called to the scene, but say there is no threat to the public.

Route 44 between Susquehanna Trail and Dickson Avenue is closed during the investigation.