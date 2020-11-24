State Police looking for leads in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police investigators are currently on scene, at the 900 block of Penn Street, looking for leads in Monday night’s shooting. A State Police news release confirms the victim is a 14-year old male, who is currently hospitalized.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News they heard five gunshots, then saw a group of four to six teenagers flee the scene south on Penn Street. The neighbor said they appeared to be between the ages of 14 to 18. Pennsylvania State Police is spearheading the investigation.

Sean Coffey will have more on the investigation on later editions of Eyewitness News.