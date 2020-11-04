State Police looking for information on missing Susquehanna County man

SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Thomas Cameron of Silver Lake Township.

Cameron was last seen at his home in Susquehanna County on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. It is said Cameron suffers from depression and has mentioned suicide in the past.

If anyone comes in contact with Cameron or has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson Barracks at (570) 465-3154.

