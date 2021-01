NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Sunday night.

PSP Milton is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect,W/M, who is involved in an armed robbery that occurred last night at the New Columbia Sunoco-Quick Shop. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call (570)524-2662. pic.twitter.com/DFsXATFN5J — Troopers Angela Bieber and Mark Reasner (@PSPTroopFPIO) January 18, 2021

