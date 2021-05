ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating bloodshed at a shooting range in Lackawanna County.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Game Commission shooting range in Archbald. A Dickson City police officer tells Eyewitness News at least one person was shot in what he describes as a “tragic accident.

The victim or victims were rushed to the hospital. No names or conditions have been released at this time.