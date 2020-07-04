State police investigating death in Northumberland County

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating a death in Northumberland County.

According to police, an individual contacted State Police Stonington around 8:46 AM Saturday to report a deceased individual found in the wooded area near Bates Road in East Cameron Township, which is four miles south of Shamokin.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Few details are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

