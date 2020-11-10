State police investigate sexual assault allegations of one-month-old child

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the report of a possible sexual assault of a one-month-old child.

The investigation is related to an ongoing sexual assault investigation, where the child’s mother is the victim. While the investigation is ongoing, charges have been filed for the suspect who allegedly assaulted the mother.

No charges have been filed in connection with the possible assault of the child. The suspect’s name has not been released by police at this time.