State Police, first responders searching for missing person in Lackawanna County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police and several first responders are conducting a search in Jefferson Township.

A release from Pennsylvania State Police states that Russell Rozelle left his Arnold Drive residence on foot Monday evening, and has not been seen since.

Rozelle was last seen wearing a blue Under Armor t-shirt, gray Under Armor shorts and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

