State Police charge man in connection with sexual assault from the 1980s

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police at Shickshinny arrested a man on sexual assault charges on Wednesday, four decades after the first alleged assault.

67-year-old Richard Garnett, of Hunlock Township, was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two children between 1980 and 1984. Police learned of the alleged assaults while investigating a different case.

After two separate investigations were completed, police were able to arrest Garnett and set bail to $175,000.

Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on these charges tonight on Eyewitness News at 11pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos