State Police charge man in connection with sexual assault from the 1980s

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police at Shickshinny arrested a man on sexual assault charges on Wednesday, four decades after the first alleged assault.

67-year-old Richard Garnett, of Hunlock Township, was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two children between 1980 and 1984. Police learned of the alleged assaults while investigating a different case.

After two separate investigations were completed, police were able to arrest Garnett and set bail to $175,000.

