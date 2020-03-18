State-owned liquor stores to close

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All of Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores are now closed.

People were piling in state-owned liquor stores across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Tuesday night, all to get an extra bottle of wine or liquor.

The liquor store dash comes just a day after Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement that all non-essential businesses should be closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The liquor control board says it’s to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many people headed out to stock up, before the doors closed.

Stanley Budzilek of Dupont says, “I just came to pick up something for my friend.”

Jack Pajor Old Forge adds, “It’s slim pickings in here.”

Bare shelves were seen in Fine Wine and Good Spirits Tuesday night after Pennsylvania announced an indefinite closure of state liquor stores by 9 p.m.

Customers say they predicted the empty shelves.

“Not at all. I expected it actually, I expected to see a line really,” says Pajor.

The line picked up after 5 p.m. making it’s way to the back of the store.

“If I can’t find what I need it’ll be a dry out period I guess,” Pajor.

The crowd says they didn’t stop people from checking for their favorites. Or from taking extra safety measures.

Donnivan Jordan of Wyoming came into the store with a mask on. “It’s just the safety of everyone that’s around me as well. I’m not sick and I don’t need to get sick from anyone else and I don’t need to get anyone else sick,” Jordan said.

Toward the end of the month the liquor control board will reevaluate its operations.

“The state’s been blindsided, they just need to keep bailing water until they figure it out,” says Pajor. “It could last. I just hope they can keep businesses afloat and take care of us second I guess.”

At the end of the day most shoppers were at the liquor store to get in and get out.

“Everybody should be careful you know? Stay home,” adds Budzilek.

Grocery stores that sell wine and beer will not be prohibited from doing so, says the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.