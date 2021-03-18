State outlines four pillar vaccine plan

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State health officials say they are making serious strides in getting eligible Pennsylvanians vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thursday, they updated progress as well as plans to speed up the vaccine rollout. The CDC ranks Pennsylvania second nationally within the past week for the number of COVID vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents.

And Thursday, the state outlined a four-pillar infrastructure plan to ramp up those shots.

“We are making progress,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

After a sluggish vaccine rollout, the Pennsylvania Department of Health used a virtual news conference to tout its recent success providing COVID shots.

“1.3 million people have received both doses and are now fully vaccinated,” Beam said.

She says more than 2.5 million Pennsylvanians to date have received at least one dose. Her department is now outlining a four pillar plan to make the COVID vaccine eligibility open to all adults by May 1. One of those pillars? Focused providers like mass vaccination sites.

“We took into account geographic reach, access for residents, equity across demographics, throughput, and estimated demand,” Beam said.

Those 200 to 300 providers, she says, are a mix including hospitals, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and public health providers.

“These providers have received first doses this week and will continue to receive allocations over the coming weeks,” Beam said.

Another key pillar of the plan? The Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So far, it’s been used for Pennsylvania teachers, school staff and child care workers. But once they are immunized, the one-shot vaccine will be used “to vaccinate law enforcement and corrections officers, grocery workers, firefighters, meat processing industry workers and agricultural workers,” Beam said.

The just-announced infrastructure plan would also look to mobile vaccination units for people lacking transportation to current sites. But for now, the focus is on developing high volume, sustainable vaccine clinics with one goal.

“To efficiently and effectively get the most shots into arms at the quickest pace,” Beam said.

What was not announced at Thursday’s virtual news conference is exactly when the state will be ready to shift its COVID vaccine plan to phases 1B and 1C.

The state health department also announced Thursday it has updated its vaccine provider map. It includes more features highlighting which providers have available appointments, doses, and when you can schedule a vaccination.