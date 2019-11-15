State lawmaker faces DUI charges

(WBRE/WYOU) — A state lawmaker is facing DUI charges after an arrest earlier this year, despite his blood-alcohol level being under the legal limit.

Allegheny County Democratic Representative Brandon Markosek was charged after having a blood-alcohol level of .058, under the state’s legal limit of .08. But under Pennsylvania’s general impairment law, anyone under the influence can be incapable of safe driving and charged with DUI.

The state coordinator for drug evaluation and classification program says it’s not uncommon for someone to be under the legal limit and be unsafe behind the wheel.

“Whether it’s a prescription medication, an over-the-counter medication, or even an illicit substance, those mixed with alcohol could lead to a significant impairment,” coordinator David Andrascik said.

Representative Markosek allegedly told police he was taking anxiety medication at the time. His attorney expects the charges to be dropped.