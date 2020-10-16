State Game Commission addresses false mask requirement for hunters

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission corrected a post that contained false information, from a false source acting as the game commission, stating that hunters are required to wear fluorescent masks this year.

On their Facebook page, the commission clarified that hunters do not have to wear orange masks while hunting this season. The commission says all of their orange requirements are outlined in the 2020-2021 Hunting and Trapping Digest, none of which include an orange mask.

The game commission said the post circulating social media used the commission’s name and logo to spread the falsities.