State fire marshal begins investigation into Carbondale house fire

(WBRE/WYOU) — A state police fire marshal has joined the investigation into a fire in Lackawanna County’s Up Valley.

The smokey fire in Carbondale ripped through a home Friday night along Terrace Street. It took firefighters about a hour-hour to bring the fire under control.

Police determined it started on the top floor of the two-story house. No one was living inside the home at the time.

“It’s an unoccupied building undergoing some renovations. The building permit was pulled with the city and posted accordingly,” Carbondale Mayor Justin Taylor said.

Mayor Taylor, who is also Carbondale’s city administrator, says the house did have electricity hooked up to it, but no gas service at the time of the fire.