State courts uphold ruling involving Scranton mayoral independent candidates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton mayoral race has a full lineup of independents on the ballot.

Thursday, the commonwealth court in Harrisburg sided with candidates looking for a chance at the mayor seat. Last month, the Lackawanna County Democratic and Republican committees chose their nominees to be on the ballot for mayor. Those not chosen have been faced with litigation as three candidates switched party affiliations to independent.

The race for Scranton mayor is officially packed. Seven candidates, one Republican and one Democrat and five independents are vying for the seat next month.

The independents are getting the most attention as Lackawanna County Democratic Committee Chairman Robert Sheridan challenged now three of the independent candidates’ rights to be on the ballot. A Lackawanna County judge ruled in favor of the candidates earlier this month. Sheridan then appealed to commonwealth court. Thursday, the state courts in Harrisburg upheld the ruling.

“The law has not changed in the two weeks. We didn’t see how the commonwealth court would rule any differently than the county. But of course, we are thrilled that is behind us and we can just move forward,” independent candidate Paige Cognetti said.

“Bob Sheridan and Chris Cullen have spent weeks on this deplorable strategy to just kick people off the ballot but at the end of the day, the courts decided that the people of Scranton will have a voice,” independent candidate Kyle Donahue said.

The two original independent candidates, Gary St. Fleur and Giovanni Piccolino, have been out of the spotlight, working for people’s votes and creating their vision as mayor.

“I just want to see taxpayers be happy and change things around. The corruption nepotism, the entitlement, all that good stuff, right around the block. Get the non-profits to pitch in their parts,” Piccolino said.

“I maintain a steady focus on the issues, property taxes, waste taxes, etc., and spending. I believe things need to be cut and people need relief. That’s how we move forward,” St. Fleur said.

Moving forward on the campaign trail, councilman Kyle Donahue, Paige Cognetti, John Goshleski are the three candidates who changed their party affiliations after not receiving the Democratic nomination. They too are looking at getting your vote and helping the city of Scranton grow.

“Develop policies moving forward where this situation never happens again. We finally rid City Hall of pay-to-play,” Donahue said.

“We had plumber service in our campaign office today and the guys were complaining about how difficult it is to do business in Scranton. That hurts our taxpayers, hurts our tax base, and hinders our growth,” Cognetti said.

The two other candidates running for Scranton mayor are Democrat Chris Cullen and Republican Charlie Spano. The special election will be held on November 5th.