Starting off 2020 on the lanes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– 2020 has begun and while many businesses weren’t open for New Year’s Day, there’s one place you can always go for some holiday fun to kick off the new year. This time of the year is traditionally a great time to hit the bowling lanes.

“New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are huge for bowling,” said Chacko’s marketing and event manager Karen Hodorowski. “Families are in visiting and people are looking for something to do to get out of the house. It’s been a week-long Christmas break.”

Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barr has seen a steady, sometimes sellout crowd over the holiday with many enjoying some time out of the house.

“Family is really important. It’s just really important being out with people you love,” said Tyler Bonadie, who was out with friends and family. “I’m staying away from the points because I’m in last place.”

“It’s fun,” said Tyler’s sister Xia, who was winning at the time. “Sometimes I hit down all 10 of the bowling pins.”

Folks like Scott Chromay and his wife try to make it a point to come out and bowl every New Year’s Day.

“It’s nice because everybody can come and spend time with their families,” he said. “It doesn’t cost much. It’s something fresh and an excellent sport to pick up.”

There were plenty of people on the lanes just enjoying the start of the new year while others were in the zone, practicing.

Vinny Piccillo is just seven-years-old and already has a 149 average. He was locked in and working on his spare game as he’s got a high game of 224 and a few tournament titles under his belt. He’s more than a regular.

“I think ‘the mayor’ is a great way to describe Vinny,” said Hodorowski. “He’s here every day. He takes it very seriously but he’s also in good spirits when he’s bowling.”

Whether you’re celebrating the holiday, picking up the game for the first time or locking in and getting serious — bowling is a sport that everyone can enjoy, year-round.