TOKYO, JAPAN (WBRE/WYOU) — Starbucks debuted its first sign language store in Japan Saturday.

An outlet in the Tokyo suburbs will be the fifth “signing store” globally run by the coffee chain giant. Most of the workers at the store have hearing impairment.

Customers can order from the menu using sign language or by pointing. They can also learn sign language through art works on display.

Starbucks is hoping to showcase the diversity of communication methods by its customers.