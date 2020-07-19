Star Wars themed fundraiser held in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – “The force” was strong in Columbia County Saturday.

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum held their 7th-annual “May the Force be with You” Day.

It was the perfect “photo op” for any Star Wars fan, as volunteer groups were there dressed in movie costumes.

“If we do nothing else we bring smiles to kid’s faces. We’ve certainly done it this year, and to be honest with you if there’s been a year when we need some smiles, this is it,” said a volunteer dressed as a Storm Trooper.

“Usually we have 500-600 people. This year with the restrictions on events we cut our tickets to 200 to accommodate our staff and volunteers,” said Jinny Weivel, Director of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.

Food vendors, you can um go in the museum, you can fly the millennium falcon, it’s amazing, you can interact with the storm troopers and other characters, you can follow them around, do some Pattawan training, it’s amazing,” said Mike Clark of Treverton.

It’s pretty unique, you get to meet all the star wars characters and you even dress up as your favorite,” said Rachael Clark of Treverton.

“About 50-percent of everything we do is for no cost. So events like this help fund those free events,” said Weivel.

“We do several large events and we do a computer forensics conference which is completely free, we get about 400-500 people at it and we do the Bloomsburg mini maker fair which is completely free and we get about 1200 people at that. We do programming all year long; any student that comes in that wants to take our program, can’t afford it, we let them in on scholarship,” said Weivel.

If you weren’t able to attend the event today but would like to visit the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, they are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.