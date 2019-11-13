Update: Standoff Ends in the Poconos

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police responded at 9:30 this morning for a domestic dispute in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Upon arrival, the front door was wide open and state police say a female with a known head injury left the scene.



With state police not able to locate or communicate with the male inside – they called for the SERT team to surround the area.

With no communication state police entered the home to find a deceased male.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

The woman is known to be getting treated at a nearby hospital.

State Police and the SERT team were called to a home on Springwood Court in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler is on scene awaiting more information.