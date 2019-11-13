Live Now
Impeachment Hearings are underway
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Update: Standoff Ends in the Poconos

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police responded at 9:30 this morning for a domestic dispute in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Upon arrival, the front door was wide open and state police say a female with a known head injury left the scene. 

With state police not able to locate or communicate with the male inside – they called for the SERT team to surround the area. 

With no communication state police entered the home to find a deceased male. 
The cause of death is still under investigation. 
The woman is known to be getting treated at a nearby hospital. 

State Police and the SERT team were called to a home on Springwood Court in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County Wednesday morning.    

Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler is on scene awaiting more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos