EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Students across the commonwealth may get a break from standardized testing, thanks to COVID.

Federally mandated tests may not be required this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Education says it will allow public schools the option to postpone the academic achievement and English proficiency tests until the fall.

State officials say they will not use any results from the pandemic year for any high stakes purposes, including school improvement designations.