Stamps honoring military dogs now available

(WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the contributions of our brave military dogs in its new stamp collection.

The new red, white, and blue Forever stamps celebrate our four-legged military heroes and are now available for purchase. Each stamp features a different breed typically selected for duty by the U.S. military.

The four breeds honored on the stamps include a German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois. They are proudly standing next to a white star.

Military working dogs serve alongside soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and women and members of the Coast Guard.