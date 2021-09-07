Stained glass windows removed from church struck by lightning in August

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Susquehanna County that burned down in early August is taking out their stained glass windows.

The Montrose Community Church along Route 29 had a fire that started at the steeple after lightning struck it. The windows will remain in storage until the church decides what to do with them, however there are challenges to removing them.

“A lot of the times you have to look at the architecture of the building too and how the window was actually constructed, so going into it you have to kind of see what’s the easiest way to remove the windows,” Bradford Lennon with the Baut Studios said.

The over-100-years-old church is waiting to be rebuilt. Until then, services are being held elsewhere.