Stage being set for Biden visit

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The stage is set as people from the Biden campaign prepare for the presidential candidate for an event outside Dallas High School.

“I think it’s a great educational opportunity for us to be able to witness such a high level political campaign,” said Kira Pomrinka, sophomore, Dallas High School.

The drive-in style event is just the latest in a series of high profile visits in a high stakes election playing out in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. And Joe Biden is bringing some star power with him.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi is scheduled to perform here, however, not everyone is on board with the Biden camp using the Dallas High School grounds as the campaign site.

“He should have went to like Misericordia or anywhere in Luzerne County, like King’s or Wilkes you know, where they could vote but try to pursuade young voters, I don’t really see a reason,” said Eddie Maier, sophomore, Dallas High School.

“Either candidate shouldn’t have picked a school. I don’t think school should allow Republicans or Democrats. They shouldn’t get involved,” said Tracie Redmond, Dallas.

She also finds bringing a rocker to the event unimpressive.

“I think that if you’re confident in what your beliefs are and what you’re going to do, you really don’t need anybody to come with you,” said Redmond.

But others are trying to deflect criticism of the campaign venue.

“I get hwy people are saying that but I think that they probably chose it because of the space. I think as long as people social distance, wear their masks and are safe about it, I think it’s ok,” said Tia Spagnuolo.

“Mr. Trump has come to the area also you know we’re a country that’s probably equally divided at this point, so I don’t think, understand why they do have an issue with it,” said Bill Grant, Chairman, Dallas Township Supervisors.