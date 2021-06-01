Staffing shortages leave restaurants struggling even as capacity restrictions are lifted

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania mitigation orders were lifted as of May 31, allowing restaurants to return to full capacity, but many say that’s going to be a struggle. Restaurant owners in the Wilkes-Barre area are feeling pinched.











Eyewitness News stopped by several spots that say they are hurting because of staffing issues. Another problem is the cost of meat has gone up, driving menu prices or cutting items off the menu all together.

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy talks to restaurant owners, staff and customers about the issues at hand.