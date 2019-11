SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning stabbing is under investigation in Lackawanna County.

The incident happened just after four this morning at the intersection of South 9th Avenue and West Elm Street in Scranton.

Police say two men were on the ground when they arrived on the scene. One was slashed and the other was knocked unconscious. Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.