St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen holds annual Christmas food distribution

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local soup kitchen is giving back like they have in the past with Christmas meals for those in need.

St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen held their annual Christmas food distribution Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre. Everything needed for a complete Christmas meal was handed out, including a whole turkey, stuffing, vegetables, mac and cheese and more.

The annual Christmas food distribution is held in addition to the daily meals that are provided by the kitchen between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul director Michael Cianciotta hopes those in need know the kitchen is always there to make sure no one goes hungry.

“By doing this, basically it just helps everybody here to know that people are taken care of, you know. We know that nobody is going hungry for the holidays and basically nobody’s going home hungry all year long because the food bank is here to help everybody,” Cianciotta said.

Organizers estimated they would feed around 300 families Monday.