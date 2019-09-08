St. Mary’s Church holding Middle Eastern festival

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re craving Middle Eastern food, you might be in luck this weekend.

St. Mary’s Church in Wilkes-Barre is holding a Middle Eastern festival called Day in Damascus this weekend. John Moses, chairperson of St. Mary’s, says he visited Damascus before and wanted to bring the vibe of Syria to the Diamond City.

“Damascus was such a neat place. The oldest city in the world and walking down some of the streets and seeing the food was just kind of a vision,” Moses said.

The festival includes homemade Middle Eastern desserts, ethnic entertainment, and craft vendors.